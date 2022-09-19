NMU projected second, MTU fifth in CCHA Preseason Poll

Minnesota State is the favorite
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team has been selected to finish second in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Preseason poll, announced by the league on Monday. The Wildcats claimed 61 total points and received a pair of first-place ballots. Reigning CCHA champion Minnesota State sits atop the poll with 69 points and six first-place votes.

Last season, NMU finished 20-16-1. Their season ended in the CCHA semifinals at Minnesota State. In the quarterfinals, the Green and Gold went on the road and defeated Lake Superior State in a best-of-three series.

Northern returns four of the five double-digit goal scorers from a season ago in AJ Vanderbeck (24), Mikey Colella (15), Andre Ghantous (10), and David Keefer (10). Vanderbeck’s 43 points were second best on the team while Ghantous had 35 for third best. Sophomore goaltender Charlie Glockner is back between the pipes after earning All-CCHA All-Rookie Team honors last year.

Full Coaches’ Poll results:

  • Minnesota State - 69 points (6 first-place votes)
  • Northern Michigan - 61 (2)
  • Bowling Green - 58
  • Bemidji State - 51
  • Michigan Tech - 47
  • Lake Superior State - 45
  • Ferris State - 32
  • St. Thomas - 30

The Wildcats begin their season on Friday, October 1st as they welcome Bowling Green to the Berry Events Center for a CCHA contest to open the 2022-23 season.

