Michigan Tech drops match against Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team fell to Ferris State 1-0, at Kearly Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies were outshot by the Bulldogs 12-9, although both teams only tallied three shots on goal.

“Every match is tough in the GLIAC,” head coach Turk Ozturk said. “It’s still early in the season, unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the result today, Ferris did a great job and once they scored that goal they picked up the momentum.”

After starting the contest with offensive momentum, the tides turned for the Huskies as the Bulldogs began to find an offensive rhythm. In the 40th minute, Nikki May hit the game-winner, coming off a cross from teammate Isabella Zamborini, finding the back of the net.

The two teams continued the physical play in the second half however, the backline play of both teams left few offensive chances.

With less than a minute remaining, the Huskies found their best chance of the half with a lead-in pass by Alicia Shatrau entering in front of the box, only to be swallowed up late by the Bulldogs goalkeeper Lauren Kubacki.

Of note, the Black & Gold held a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks, earning three per half. Senior midfielder Stephanie Yeager accounted for two of the Huskies three shots on goal. One of Yeager’s shots came off a freekick, with the Bulldogs goalkeeper having to swat the ball out of harm’s way and over the goal.

The Huskies start a three-game road stint next Friday, traveling to Davenport before facing Grand Valley State on Sunday. The contest at Davenport is slated for 4 p.m., while the game against Grand Valley State is scheduled for noon. The Black & Gold will return to the road to conclude the away trip Friday, September 30, facing Northern Michigan, in Marquette at 7 p.m.

