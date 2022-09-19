Michigan gas price averages see slight decline

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA gas price averages, state-wide has decreased by four cents since last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.81 per gallon for a regular tank of unleaded gas. This price is 13 cents lower than at this time last month, but still 65 cents more than this time last year. The current national average is $3.68 per gallon.

Mackinac County has the highest gas price average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.07. Menominee County has the lowest current average at $3.53 per gallon.

