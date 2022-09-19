Marquette attorney reappointed by Gov. Whitmer to Michigan Indigent Defense Commission

(Michigan Indigent Defense Commission)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gary L. Walker, of Marquette, Michigan, has been named to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Walker is the township supervisor for Chocolay Charter Township and the former prosecutor for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Walker is reappointed to represent former prosecuting attorneys or former assistant county prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring April 1, 2026.

The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission was created as a result of efforts to improve legal representation for indigent criminal defendants. The Commission develops and oversees the implementation, enforcement, and modification of minimum standards, rules and procedures. This is to ensure that indigent criminal defense services providing effective assistance of counsel are delivered to all indigent adults in this state consistent with the safeguards of the United States Constitution, the State Constitution of 1963 and the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Act.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Names released for two arrested near Covington for cocaine possession
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
Celebrations for fall season commence at Draver Park.
Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park
Grow Maxx sign going up at the new facility
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
A groovy VW Microbus
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

Latest News

The historic building, built in 1907, is in need of restoration
Bates Hall preservation project advances to ‘Phase II’
Preslie Mantsch rings the bell with her friends and family cheering on.
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
Keweenaw Bay Health Center offers breast cancer screenings to community members, with free ones...
KBIC Health System offers breast cancer screenings to community members
Rail Safety Week runs from Sept 19-25.
Rail Safety Week promotes awareness around railroad crossings