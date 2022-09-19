Marquette Area Public Schools Board encouraged by early enrollment numbers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board discussed enrollment numbers ahead of count day. The board met Monday night for a regular meeting and introduced new teachers and staff at the district.

Superintendent Zack Sedgwick shared an update on early enrollment numbers. He said enrollment numbers are very strong across the district with an unofficial total of more than 3,200 students.

“We have a very healthy enrollment, more than I’ve seen in my time, not just as superintendent but at least in the last five years,” Sedgwick said. “Our kindergarten numbers are higher than I’ve seen in quite some time, so overall, there’s much to celebrate at MAPS.”

Michigan has two official student count days--the first is October 5 and the second is February 8, 2023. The count days are used to determine the amount of state aid each district will receive.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.