League of Women Voters getting youth ‘hooked on voting’ in Marquette

The League of Women Voters set up at the Peter White Public Library.
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is trying to get youth “hooked on voting” with a fishing themed event. The group was at the Peter White Public Library.

Kids were encouraged to vote in their own elections - voting on what they think Michigan’s state fish should be and what projects they’d like to see in their community. Election results will be sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the mayor of Marquette, respectively.

Students also put their name and school on a fish for a special prize.

“One child, whoever we pick, will get an opportunity to get a letter sent to their school in their name, (saying) that they participated in Hooked on Voting at the Peter White Public Library. Their library wins a book,” said Susan Holliday with the Women League of Voters.

The League of Women Voters is also looking for new members. Both men and women can register as early as age 16.

