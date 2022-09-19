Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia

Preslie Mantsch completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free.
Preslie Mantsch rings the bell with her friends and family cheering on.
Preslie Mantsch rings the bell with her friends and family cheering on.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday.

5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free.

A party and parade from the West Iron County Fire Department helped celebrate her accomplishment. Preslie said her favorite part of this is being done with chemotherapy.

“It felt like it was 1,000 years,” Mantsch said.

Preslie started school for the first time last week and her mom said she has loved every second of it. Her family said they’re grateful for the community support over the last two-plus years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

