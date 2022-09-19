Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine

...and more tips from Bloom Mental Health on Upper Michigan Today episode 121
Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health joins Tia and Elizabeth as a guest on Upper Michigan Today episode 121.
Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health joins Tia and Elizabeth as a guest on Upper Michigan Today episode 121.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession.

The Queen's funeral, Hurricane Fiona, student loan forgiveness, and the relationship between playing games and cognitive function.

Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services.

Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving it virtually.

Sarah Santiago talks about the benefits of virtual therapy, who should seek help, and how to identify the need for mental health therapy.

Mental health therapy is just one way to take care of yourself. Santiago explains the five areas of self-care and how you can incorporate them into your routine.

Licensed professional counselor Sarah Santiago dives into the 5 areas of self-care on Upper Michigan Today.

And finally, Santiago shares simple breathing techniques that you can try the next time you’re feeling stressed or anxious.

Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health shares breathing techniques for anxiety relief.

You can learn more about Santiago and her services at BloomMqt.com. Reach her by email at sarah@bloommqt.com.

