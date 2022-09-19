Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
...and more tips from Bloom Mental Health on Upper Michigan Today episode 121
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession.
Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services.
Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving it virtually.
Mental health therapy is just one way to take care of yourself. Santiago explains the five areas of self-care and how you can incorporate them into your routine.
And finally, Santiago shares simple breathing techniques that you can try the next time you’re feeling stressed or anxious.
You can learn more about Santiago and her services at BloomMqt.com. Reach her by email at sarah@bloommqt.com.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.