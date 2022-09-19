Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region.

The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette.

“It makes sense to have a comedy festival in this great city that hosts many great festivals throughout the year,” said Co-Organizer Vincent Schultz. “Our long-term vision is to make this festival a top regional comedy festival that draws some of the best stand-up talent in the country. We have such a great lineup in the works for the inaugural event. It’s going to be a great 3 days of stand-up comedy in Marquette.”

The event will consist of 6 shows featuring twelve of the best stand-up comedians in the country.

“Stand-up comedy is an art, and Marquette is rich with its support of all the arts. Why not have an annual comedy festival right here in the Upper Peninsula?” said Co-organizer Bryan Sromalski.

The lineup for the Stand UP Comedy Festival includes:

Thursday, November 3

7:30pm- Feature: Dwight Simmons; Headliner: Brent Terhune

9:30pm- Feature: Joe Fernandez; Headliner: Adam Burke

Friday, November 4

7:30pm- Feature: Ella Horwedel; Headliner: Sam Rager

9:30pm- Feature: Mike Bobbitt; Headliner: DJ Dangler

Saturday, November 5

7:30pm- Feature: Tyler Ross; Headliner: Marz Timms

9:30pm- Feature: Nick Leydorf; Headliner Mike Stanley

Tickets are now on sale and available online at NMU Tickets.

The Stand UP Comedy festival is sponsored by Travel Marquette, Honor Credit Union, Media Brew Communications and TV6.

