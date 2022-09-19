Gov. Whitmer announces expansion of access to birth control

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Monday press release, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that pharmacists in the State of Michigan will be eligible to prescribe hormonal birth control in partnership with doctors.

This action from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) offers women easier access to birth control and provides them greater freedom to plan their families. It is the result of the governor’s executive directive in May instructing state departments and agencies to identify and assess opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health care in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“Today’s action clarifies that Michigan pharmacists with delegated authority can prescribe self-administered hormonal birth control—oral contraceptives, the patch, and the ring—expanding access to birth control for women across Michigan and ensuring that they can plan their own future on their own terms.”

“As reproductive freedom is under attack across the nation, we are using every tool in our toolbox here in Michigan to protect women. Access to birth control is critical to a woman’s ability to plan her family and chart her own destiny. We are taking action to guarantee that Michigan women have the right to easily make reproductive health care decisions that are best for them,” said Governor Whitmer.

“This expansion allows for broader access to certain forms of birth control,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive of the State of Michigan. “Nearly 30% of U.S. women of childbearing age have reported difficulty obtaining or refilling birth control prescriptions. Expanded access to hormonal contraceptives provides flexibility for women to manage their reproductive health outside their regularly scheduled health care appointments.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.