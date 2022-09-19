Escanaba hospital to hold special mass for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

(sianstock via Canva)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will hold a special mass of remembrance and healing in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

According to the hospital’s press release, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women through stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, and other causes. It can happen at any point during pregnancy or infancy.

The service will take place in the OSF Hospital Chapel and be led by the hospital chaplain, Father Robb Jurkovich, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:10 p.m.

A stone remembering pregnancy loss has also been added to the OSF St. Francis Hospital Serenity Garden. The stone is a permanent addition and available to anyone in the community to visit at any time to provide a quiet place of reflection and respite.

All are welcome to attend regardless of religious affiliation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
File Graphic
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
Grow Maxx sign going up at the new facility
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
Celebrations for fall season commence at Draver Park.
Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park
A groovy VW Microbus
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

Latest News

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon
warm day
Warm start then cool fall pattern
warm day
9-19-2022 Forecast