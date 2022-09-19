Escanaba hospital to hold special mass for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will hold a special mass of remembrance and healing in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

According to the hospital’s press release, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women through stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, and other causes. It can happen at any point during pregnancy or infancy.

The service will take place in the OSF Hospital Chapel and be led by the hospital chaplain, Father Robb Jurkovich, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:10 p.m.

A stone remembering pregnancy loss has also been added to the OSF St. Francis Hospital Serenity Garden. The stone is a permanent addition and available to anyone in the community to visit at any time to provide a quiet place of reflection and respite.

All are welcome to attend regardless of religious affiliation.

