Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former detention deputy is facing a charge of misconduct after officials said she remotely unlocked cell doors to enable inmates to assault another inmate in a different cell.

Shannon Burden was fired Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, WCSC reported. The 38-year-old was charged with misconduct in office.

The sheriff’s office said an inmate reported to staff Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston that he had been assaulted by other inmates the previous day.

Burden remotely unlocked cell doors and allowed four inmates to enter his cell and assault him, according to the arrest warrant. The victim was then punched and kicked by the other inmates; when he tried to leave, he was forced back inside, the warrant states.

Investigators with SLED said Burden admitted to intentionally unlocking the cell doors and standing by as the inmates entered the cell. They also say she closed the victim’s cell so that he could not leave and escape the assault.

Burden told agents the victim had upset her earlier in the shift and she wanted the inmates to get him to behave.

She was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and posted bond for $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
File Graphic
Names released for two arrested near Covington for cocaine possession
Grow Maxx sign going up at the new facility
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
Celebrations for fall season commence at Draver Park.
Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park
A groovy VW Microbus
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

Latest News

To celebrate diversity, the community hosted its annual Parade of Nations Saturday.
Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast
Fall colors in Marquette County
National Weather Service, UP Travel give fall color outlook
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say