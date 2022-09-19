Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair.

Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself.

“We are a nonprofit iron mine museum sharing the history and heritage of iron mining around the Ishpeming, Negaunee, Marquette region,” said Craig Ilmonen, the executive director of the museum.

The museum is open for one more week.

