Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care.

On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Staff said residents are looking forward to the event.

“It’s something that we can give to our residents that they might have lost and not been able to do on their own. It’s an activity that is very near and dear and important to them,” said Resident Experience Director Jamie Weeder

All proceeds from the bake sale will go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. If you would like to make a donation click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.