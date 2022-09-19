Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale

(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care.

On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Staff said residents are looking forward to the event.

“It’s something that we can give to our residents that they might have lost and not been able to do on their own. It’s an activity that is very near and dear and important to them,” said Resident Experience Director Jamie Weeder

All proceeds from the bake sale will go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. If you would like to make a donation click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
File Graphic
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
Grow Maxx sign going up at the new facility
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
Celebrations for fall season commence at Draver Park.
Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park
A groovy VW Microbus
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

Latest News

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon
warm day
Warm start then cool fall pattern
warm day
9-19-2022 Forecast
Michigan gas price averages see slight decline