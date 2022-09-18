Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC)- Over the years Michigan Teach has attracted a lot of international students.

To celebrate diversity, the community hosted an annual parade. Parade of Nations Coordinator Cyndy Lysne said this event started years ago.

“This event actually started back in 1990 when it was the first parade,” said Lysne “It was the creation of Betty Chavez who was in the parade (Saturday) riding in her red Convertible, Sally, and she wanted to recognize the diversity that has come to this area due to the international students that live here.”

Michigan Tech students served Indian, African, Asian, and even Bangladesh meals. The Houghton area is starting to become more and more diverse as Michigan Tech’s international students get jobs and eventually end up living in the area.

This year’s theme is “The World is One.” Lysne said there is prize money for the top three floats in the parade.

“First prize is $300, second prize is $200 and third is $100,” said Lynse “I am going to be tallying up the judge’s scores and we will know that result later today.”

This event got lots of support from the Houghton community. There were even a few local businesses that chipped in to help finically.

This is the Parade of Nations’ last event of the year. They hope to do more diverse events like this in the future. For more information please visit this link.

