NMU Volleyball gets swept against Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Women’s Volleyball team returned to the Vandament Arena for their second home match of the weekend against the Ferris State University Bulldogs. The ‘Cats fell short in an intense match up to the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs started out their match with solid efforts, capitalizing on each other’s faults. An early timeout for the ‘Cats gave them the extra encouragement they needed to put a few points on the board, 8-4 Bulldogs. Meghan Meyer and Jaqueline Smith were able to produce the first few kills of the game, giving the crowd a good reason to get on their feet. The Bulldogs continued to score points, bringing the score to 19-7. Lauren Van Remortel was gliding around the court looking to produce any offensive play necessary to get the ‘Cats back in the set. The Bulldogs eventually took the set 25-10.

Ferris State opened up the serve for the second set, putting the ball just outside the court lines, giving the Wildcats the first point of the set. Maddie Crowley put real emphasis on her position title “defensive specialist” as she could be seen making tremendous strides to scoop everything up from the back row. Lizzy Stark came out flying with her dominating spike, absolutely shutting down the Bulldogs from returning the ball. Although the Bulldogs took an early lead, the ‘Cats continued to press on them, 8-7. The Bulldogs went on a run of attack errors, free points for the ‘Cats! The two teams faced some intense rallies at the midway point of the second set, each taking some points. Meghan Meyer snuck a sneaky one just over the top of the net, hitting the 10 point mark for the Wildcats, 14-10. The Lauren Van Remortel and Jacqueline Smith combo showed off their skills again as Van Remortel sent Smith a perfect set, allowing her to smash the ball completely out of reach of the Bulldogs, 17-12. The set closed out with the Bulldogs taking the upper hand, 25-17.

A vital third set for the ‘Cats started with Jacqueline Smith tipping an unexpected one into the Bulldog court, giving the Wildcats their first point of the set. The battle between both teams was intense as the points kept going back and forth. Lizzy Stark found an open spot to throw down a missile, bringing the ‘Cats within one point, 7-6. The Wildcats were determined to take advantage of set three, as Olivia Webber hit a dunk down from the net, going up 11-10. The Vandament Arena was electric as the ‘Cats continued to advance their lead. As the Bulldogs became out of place on the court, Meghan Meyer saw the perfect opportunity to smash one down into an almost completely open court. The ‘Cats held a four point lead at 18-14. Olivia Webber smashed another wake-up call of a kill, helping the Wildcats advance to the 20 point mark. A couple service ace’s for the Bulldogs made the last few plays of the set a real nail biter for the Wildcat fans, as the scoreboard hit 21-20 in favor of the ‘Cats. The Bulldogs did not take the third set easy, but ended up winning the set 25-22.

Jacqueline Smith threw down 10 and 10, kills and points. Lizzy Stark and Meghan Meyer each smashed eight kills a piece.

The Wildcats will head south for a two game road trip to take on University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Friday, Sept 23 at 7p.m. Then again, returning to the court for a 2p.m. game versus Purdue Northwest University.

