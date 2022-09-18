Mostly calm but warm stretch for next couple days

Rain chances on the rise for the start of the fall
Rain chances on the rise for the start of the fall
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
While some have seen scattered rain in the past 24 hours conditions are calming down for the next couple of days but are looking to warm up. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and at times on Tuesday could reach low 80s just before the fall season starts. Rain chances are on the rise though for Wednesday and Thursday but at the moment is forecasted to be on the lighter to moderate side of things. Temperatures will relax at the start of the Fall season with a cool down into the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy in the morning and clearing skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Warmer air and chances of rain at times in the evening

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain in the morning and afternoon; cooling air to start fall

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; isolated rain

