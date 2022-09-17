Wildcats Fall 1-0 against Purdue Northwest after Late Goal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After scoreless play throughout most of the match, the Purdue Northwest University Pride scored in the 84th minute for a 1-0 victory over the NMU men’s soccer team on Friday. NMU is now 3-3-1 and 2-1 in the GLIAC.

After a scoreless first half, the second half was trending in the same direction until six minutes to go, when Lucas Bravo Olle of the Pride found the netting for the game’s lone score. Purdue Northwest claimed the 1-0 victory over Northern. PNW led in shots 8-3 and shots on goal 5-2. NMU led in corner kick 7-4 in the match.

“I’m disappointed with the efforts today, mainly because we know we are much more capable then what we showed today, and I’ll take the blame on that,” Coach Fatovic said after the contest. “It’s my job to prepare our boys to play, and from the first whistle, we were second to everything and out-worked by a hungrier team. It’s a tough lesson to learn, but in this league and on the road you can’t take anything for granted and I promise Wildcats fans will never see a performance like that again from our team. Now we rest, recover and get ready for an absolute battle against Davenport on Sunday.”

The Wildcats will look to rebound at Davenport on Sunday, September 18 as they matchup with the Panthers. Opening kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

