U.P. Pink Power hosts 5th annual golf outing

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit teed off for a cause this weekend.

U.P. Pink Power hosted its 5th annual golf outing fundraiser Saturday. 36 teams of four played a scramble at the Wawanowin Country Club. U.P. Pink Power hopes to raise $15,000 from the outing.

The money will be used to help those fighting the fight, whether it be disease, tragedy, or illness of any kind.

“We’re about helping those in need,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power event coordinator. “We want them to know they’re not walking the walk alone and that we are there to help them get through tough times.”

After the round, participants were treated to dinner and a raffle.

