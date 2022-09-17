United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend.

People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.

Organizers say the event always draws a crowd.

“It’s a pretty successful show,” said John Fuse, United Sportsmen Inc. Board of Directors trustee. “We’ve been doing it now for probably 30 years and people still keep on coming back.”

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts two gun and knife shows every year. Its next show will be the first weekend in January.

