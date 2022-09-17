Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

A groovy VW Microbus
A groovy VW Microbus(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic got groovy this weekend.

The town hosted Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year the event is held. This year, the theme was the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show, and Rainbow Flyte were Saturday.

Organizers said the event was far-out.

“[People] young and old came out and went downtown,” said Leslie Hurst, Retro Days of Republic Events Planning Committee member. “It’s nice to get reacquainted and check out the crafts and gather with each other.”

The day was full of festivities starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

