Rainy and stormy end to the summer season

While this weekend has not saw widespread and dreary rain we have seen rounds of spotty rain and isolated thunderstorms. Today will be no exceptions and some have seen isolated pop-up showers at times. This evening rain will progress from the west and move east throughout the evening and at times some could experience thunderstorms in the evening. Sunday will see more small rounds of rain and because of the more humid conditions some could experience pop-up showers as well.

Keep an eye on NWS alerts here and check the local radar here.

Sunday: Patchy fog in the morning and then partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon; isolated rain chances possible

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Monday: Decreasing clouds throughout the morning into the afternoon; slightly breezy in afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Warming air with temperatures on the rise; partly cloudy with scattered rain chances

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with north breezes

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

