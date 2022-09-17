NMU Scores Minutes Apart in Second Half for 3-1 Over FSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pair of second-half goals minutes apart propelled the Wildcats women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Ferris State on Friday. NMU is now 6-0-1 on the season while holding a perfect 3-0 GLIAC mark.

Justina L’Espernace scored as the fans were still settling into their seats, as just a minute into play Brenna Musser sent a crosser and L’Esperance out ran the defense to the ball for an early goal. Ferris would tie it up before the half and the scoreboard read 1-1 at intermission. Maria Storm recorded the game-winning score for NMU in the 59th minute on an assist from Brooke Pietila.

“We went into the second half knowing that we needed to score the next goal if we wanted to come out on top,” Storm said after the match. “Everyone knew it was going to be a battle, but everyone came to play and it was a great team win.”

Brooke Pietila would then score herself just a few minutes after Storm to give NMU a two-goal cushion. That 3-1 score would hold until the final horn.

“We came out ready and focused on what we needed to do,” Pietila added. “Now we have to look ahead to Sunday to continue our winning streak.”

Justina L’Esperance scored just a minute into action for her sixth of the season. She leads the GLIAC in goals. Maria Storm scored her first goal of the year early in the second half. Brooke Pietila scored for the fifth time. She also added an assist.

NMU led in shots 14-7, shots on goal 10-4, and corner kicks 8-5.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Sunday, September 18 as they host Saginaw Valley State at 1 p.m. from the NMU Soccer Field.

