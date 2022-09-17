NMU Football Looking to Boast Another Win

The Wildcats defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans this past Saturday 13-10.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- The Northern Michigan University Football team will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Davenport University Panthers.

The Wildcats defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans this past Saturday 13-10. A field goal early in the 4th quarter by Daniel Riser was the difference in the game. The Wildcat defense stood tall late in the 4th quarter, as Isaiah Morrison came up with an interception to seal the win.

Quarterback Drake Davis was 19-23, 194 yards through the air. Backup Quarterback Zach Keen was thrust into action in the 2nd quarter, and on his first and only pass attempt he found Kenyon’TA Skinner for a 43-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats in front 10-0.

Running Back Tyshon King led the way on the ground with 17 carries for 89 yards. Wide Reciever Kenyon’TA Skinner was the leading receiver with 8 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Runningback Tyquan Cox had 104 total yards of offense. He had 56 receiving yards and 48 rushing yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Justin Peake had 9 total tackles. John McMullen, Brian Schieweck, and Jhermari Mabry all had a tackle for loss for the Wildcat defense.

Kicker Daniel Riser was 2-3 on field goal attempts. He made one from 42 yards and another from 25 yards. That 25-yard field goal was the three points the Wildcats needed to secure a victory. Riser also made his lone PAT attempt.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in the last five matchups with the Panthers. They met twice last year, splitting the season series. The Wildcats won the first matchup 20-14 in Marquette, and the Panthers won the second matchup 18-13 in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
File Graphic
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
Damage to the Bay Mills Cultural Center
UPDATE: 4 juveniles to be prosecuted for August vandalism of Bay Mills Cultural Center

Latest News

Huskies, Cardinals play to a draw on the soccer pitch
Wildcat Volleyball Continues Their Win Streak, takes down Lake Superior State
Huskies volleyball falls against the Bulldogs
Wildcats Fall 1-0 against Purdue Northwest after Late Goal
NMU Scores Minutes Apart in Second Half for 3-1 Over FSU