NMU Football Looking to Boast Another Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- The Northern Michigan University Football team will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Davenport University Panthers.

The Wildcats defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans this past Saturday 13-10. A field goal early in the 4th quarter by Daniel Riser was the difference in the game. The Wildcat defense stood tall late in the 4th quarter, as Isaiah Morrison came up with an interception to seal the win.

Quarterback Drake Davis was 19-23, 194 yards through the air. Backup Quarterback Zach Keen was thrust into action in the 2nd quarter, and on his first and only pass attempt he found Kenyon’TA Skinner for a 43-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats in front 10-0.

Running Back Tyshon King led the way on the ground with 17 carries for 89 yards. Wide Reciever Kenyon’TA Skinner was the leading receiver with 8 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Runningback Tyquan Cox had 104 total yards of offense. He had 56 receiving yards and 48 rushing yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Justin Peake had 9 total tackles. John McMullen, Brian Schieweck, and Jhermari Mabry all had a tackle for loss for the Wildcat defense.

Kicker Daniel Riser was 2-3 on field goal attempts. He made one from 42 yards and another from 25 yards. That 25-yard field goal was the three points the Wildcats needed to secure a victory. Riser also made his lone PAT attempt.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in the last five matchups with the Panthers. They met twice last year, splitting the season series. The Wildcats won the first matchup 20-14 in Marquette, and the Panthers won the second matchup 18-13 in Grand Rapids.

