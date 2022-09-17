Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising Bay Cruisers had its Annual car cruise on Friday.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m.

Munising Bay Cruisers Member Chris Case said this event started with its founder Gary Bovan.

“The founder Gary Bovan is the force behind the group,” said Case. “They had the vision of what you see here today and this is what the goal has been to get maybe 100, 150 or 200 participants at a car show in Munising.”

Case said this event started because there was a demand for a U.P. car show. All participants have to do is have a nice car, register online and pay a fee of $20. Case said that the participants find out about the event through word of mouth.

“We have a lot of outreach for the vacationers that come up here during the spring and summertime,” said Case. “They see that we are having a car show and they go back home and say hey we are coming up this fall to participate in the car show.

Michigan participants come from all over the state. Participant Daniel Nelson from Northville, Michigan said he found this event on Google.

“Surfing the internet on things to do and places to go, we found this cruise. I have been up here snowmobiling,” said Nelson. “It’s about time I see Munising when it’s green.”

Friday’s event had classic sports cars and trucks dating back to the 1930s.

Up next for the Munising Bay Cruisers – they will have another car show on Saturday that will take place at 10 a.m. on the dot.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
UPDATE: Victim identified in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood

Latest News

Munising Bay Cruisers had its annual car cruise on Friday.
Munising Bay Cruisers hosts 10th Annual car cruise
TV6's Colin Jackson follows the story of a Hancock nursing home pushing for reduced COVID-19...
Houghton County Board of commissioners passes revises Canal View proposal
Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday.
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention
Bay College hosted a Nashville Writer’s Round. It’s an interactive songwriting experience with...
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”