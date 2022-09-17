Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m.

Munising Bay Cruisers Member Chris Case said this event started with its founder Gary Bovan.

“The founder Gary Bovan is the force behind the group,” said Case. “They had the vision of what you see here today and this is what the goal has been to get maybe 100, 150 or 200 participants at a car show in Munising.”

Case said this event started because there was a demand for a U.P. car show. All participants have to do is have a nice car, register online and pay a fee of $20. Case said that the participants find out about the event through word of mouth.

“We have a lot of outreach for the vacationers that come up here during the spring and summertime,” said Case. “They see that we are having a car show and they go back home and say hey we are coming up this fall to participate in the car show.

Michigan participants come from all over the state. Participant Daniel Nelson from Northville, Michigan said he found this event on Google.

“Surfing the internet on things to do and places to go, we found this cruise. I have been up here snowmobiling,” said Nelson. “It’s about time I see Munising when it’s green.”

Friday’s event had classic sports cars and trucks dating back to the 1930s.

Up next for the Munising Bay Cruisers – they will have another car show on Saturday that will take place at 10 a.m. on the dot.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.