MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1

All donations and entry fees will be donated to the Hubbell VFW to support veterans and the community
Michigan Tech University's ROTC Arnold Air Society TSgt Robert E. LaMotte Squadron will host...
Michigan Tech University's ROTC Arnold Air Society TSgt Robert E. LaMotte Squadron will host their annual 5K Run/Walk for local veterans on October 1st.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1.

The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event.

Students, community members and anyone else who would like to walk or run can join up.

Depending on your placement in the run, you can receive prizes that are automatically entered in a raffle following the run.

All proceeds will go to VFW Post in Hubbell to support the community.

“Hopefully this year we get plenty of people running and walking,” said Squadron Leader Lily Bolliger. “So we can get enough donations and entrance fees that we can give the money to the Hubble VFW and they can do improvements to their building, or help out some of their members, or just improve the community.”

Registration for the race begins at 9:30 a.m. outside the MTU ROTC Building and costs $20 per participant, with the race itself starting at 11 a.m.

As an added incentive, the first 50 registrants will receive a free t-shirt.

For more information, check out their Facebook page, or scan the QR code attached to the article.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
UPDATE: Victim identified in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood

Latest News

The Houghton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a revised COVID-19...
Houghton County Board of Commissioners passes revised Canal View proposal
Casket car.
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising Bay Cruisers had its annual car cruise on Friday.
Munising Bay Cruisers hosts 10th Annual car cruise
TV6's Colin Jackson follows the story of a Hancock nursing home pushing for reduced COVID-19...
Houghton County Board of commissioners passes revises Canal View proposal