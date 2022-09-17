MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1.

The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event.

Students, community members and anyone else who would like to walk or run can join up.

Depending on your placement in the run, you can receive prizes that are automatically entered in a raffle following the run.

All proceeds will go to VFW Post in Hubbell to support the community.

“Hopefully this year we get plenty of people running and walking,” said Squadron Leader Lily Bolliger. “So we can get enough donations and entrance fees that we can give the money to the Hubble VFW and they can do improvements to their building, or help out some of their members, or just improve the community.”

Registration for the race begins at 9:30 a.m. outside the MTU ROTC Building and costs $20 per participant, with the race itself starting at 11 a.m.

As an added incentive, the first 50 registrants will receive a free t-shirt.

For more information, check out their Facebook page, or scan the QR code attached to the article.

