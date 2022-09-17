Houghton County Board of Commissioners passes revised Canal View proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners (HCBC) unanimously voted to pass a modified resolution submitted by Canal View-Houghton County Executive Administrator Kim Salmi.

This took place at a special meeting of the Board at the Houghton County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Reportedly, 214 community members attended the meeting.

The ‘Version A’ resolution acknowledges Canal View’s commitment to following pandemic restrictions and supports Salmi’s efforts to loosen mask and testing restrictions ‘when appropriate.’

The original resolution was previously denied in a 3-to-2 vote on Tuesday.

“I was one of the commissioners that voted no on this resolution,” said HCBC Commissioner Kevin Codere. “The problem I had with this resolution was it was incomplete on what the purpose of the resolution was. Nowhere in this resolution does it say... ‘Houghton County Board, will you help us advocate for getting these mandates released?’”

When the original resolution was denied, Salmi handed in her letter of resignation as administrator.

This prompted the board to take another look at an edited version of the resolution, which included that it would be sent to Senators Stabenow and Peters and Congressman Bergman.

“Version A clarified just how it’s going to be handed up the chain,” said HCBC Chairman Tom Tikkanen. “Specifically listed are our congressman and our two senators. Actually, I think that’s probably the most powerful portion of the revision.”

A majority of public comments supported Salmi, Canal View and the rollback of pandemic regulations.

The board’s decision today has inspired Kim to rethink her own decision about her position on her resignation.

“With the passing of the resolution,” said Salmi. “And with the amount of support within the community and particularly the support from within my staff, [I] will be rescinding my resignation.”

She hopes to continue the community-wide conversation on the topic.

“I’m hoping to share this resolution with our higher elected officials,” continued Salmi. “I’m also hoping to share this within the community of long-term care workers so that maybe they too can reach out to their commissioners and their local elected officials, and let this movement grow. The conversation has to start.”

