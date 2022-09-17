Big Bay residents celebrate fall season at nearby park

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Big Bay gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the upcoming fall season.

The Big Bay Fall Fest had activities like bounce houses and all sorts of vendors. More than two dozen volunteers made this event happen. Organizers say the fall fest has seen a lot of growth after the first fest last year.

The Marketing Committee Volunteer, Marcia Gonstead said the core of the fest is about community.

“We have been overwhelmed by the turn out both of vendors and community members and visitors to Big Bay that have come up today. Especially with the chance of rain that we had in the forecast all week,” Gonstead said.

Two weeks from now volunteers will meet to discuss and plan for next year’s fall fest.

