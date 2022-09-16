Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space
Zero Degrees Gallery sponsors, gives mentorship to high school-aged artists
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career.
A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls.
Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the current Young at Art program mentee.
Marlene Wood, the program director, explains the process and benefits of becoming a Young at Art mentee.
Belle Lagrou is having an artist’s reception tomorrow at the Gallery, 525 N. Third St., from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
If you would like to submit a student artist for consideration in the Young at Art program, contact Zero Degrees Gallery at 906-228-3058.
