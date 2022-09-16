Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career.

A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls.

Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the current Young at Art program mentee.

The Young at Art program intends to nurture young artists and help them move into a career of art or creativity.

Marlene Wood, the program director, explains the process and benefits of becoming a Young at Art mentee.

The Young at Art Program gives young artists an opportunity to sell their work and have access to mentors.

Belle Lagrou is having an artist’s reception tomorrow at the Gallery, 525 N. Third St., from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

If you would like to submit a student artist for consideration in the Young at Art program, contact Zero Degrees Gallery at 906-228-3058.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.