WNMU-TV to host “Facing Suicide” Town Hall

A local discussion on how to face suicide
The town hall will be about suicide awareness and prevention(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for the local community to have a serious discussion.

WNMU-TV will be hosting a town hall on September 27, discussing the documentary “Facing Suicide.”

The town hall will be at the Northern Center at 7:00 p.m. and will feature:

- A panel of UP mental health professionals

- Information on seeing the signs, knowing how to respond, and finding resources

The grant covers local programs broadcasted on WNMU, as well as the town hall

Click here for more information about the event.

