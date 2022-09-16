WNMU-TV to host “Facing Suicide” Town Hall
A local discussion on how to face suicide
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for the local community to have a serious discussion.
WNMU-TV will be hosting a town hall on September 27, discussing the documentary “Facing Suicide.”
The town hall will be at the Northern Center at 7:00 p.m. and will feature:
- A panel of UP mental health professionals
- Information on seeing the signs, knowing how to respond, and finding resources
Click here for more information about the event.
