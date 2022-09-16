WNMU-TV to host “Facing Suicide” Town Hall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for the local community to have a serious discussion.

WNMU-TV will be hosting a town hall on September 27, discussing the documentary “Facing Suicide.”

The town hall will be at the Northern Center at 7:00 p.m. and will feature:

- A panel of UP mental health professionals

- Information on seeing the signs, knowing how to respond, and finding resources

The grant covers local programs broadcasted on WNMU, as well as the town hall

Click here for more information about the event.

