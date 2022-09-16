UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old woman from Baraga and a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee were arrested Thursday near Covington for possession of cocaine. This is a four-year felony.

Following a four-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) developed information that suspects were bringing large quantities of fentanyl into Baraga County. Detectives were able to determine that the suspects were traveling back from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sept. 15. They set up surveillance to locate the suspected vehicle.

The man and woman were located traveling on US-141 and a traffic stop was conducted by the MSP Hometown Security Team (HST) near Covington.

An exterior search of the vehicle was conducted by an HST K-9 which indicated illegal drugs were in the vehicle. During an interior search, troopers discovered a small amount of cocaine. When searching the suspects, troopers found 20 grams of fentanyl on the female passenger.

The suspects’ names will not be released until their arraignment in the 97th District Court in Baraga County. The case is being reviewed by the Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl are expected, which could be a 20-year felony.

UPSET was assisted by MSP-HST, MSP-Calumet Post, KBIC Tribal Police, Baraga County Sheriff and Dynamite Towing.

If you have information on illegal drugs in your community, contact UPSET at (906) 228-1002. You can also submit anonymous tips here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.