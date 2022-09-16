UP transit agencies honored for years of service

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan.

The awardees include:

Marquette County Transit Authority (Marq-Tran): 40 years of transit operations. Transit service started March 22, 1982, according to MDOT records.

Alger Transit Authority (ALTRAN): 40 years of transit operations. Transit service started Jan. 11, 1982.

City of Houghton: 40 years of transit operations. Transit service started on May 1, 1982.

City of Hancock: 20 years of transit operations. Transit service started in 2002.

“Transit is often overlooked in the UP because many parts of the region are so rural,” says Brian Kass, UP project manager for MDOT’s Office of Passenger Transportation. “However, transit provides vital services to people from all walks of life. It helps people get to work, school, the grocery store, medical appointments, and much more. Transit is a lifeline to the elderly and people with disabilities in our communities.”

“We at MDOT appreciate the commitment these communities and agencies have shown to public transit and look forward to working with them into the future,” adds Kass.

MDOT’s Office of Passenger Transportation (OPT) assists and oversees more than 135 public transit service providers, including passenger ferry services. Its main role is to administer and oversee state and federal funding to local transit providers. These funds are used primarily for capital purchases and operating expenses. The office works closely with the Federal Transit Administration to ensure local transit providers comply with federal and state regulations. More information on MDOT’s OPT is available on the MDOT website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.