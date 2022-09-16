TV6 and Fox UP programming change Monday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

(MGN image)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, September 19, TV6 and Fox-UP will air coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Sunday night’s Late News will air Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. with the Queen’s funeral coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m.

There will be no TV6 Morning News on Monday, September 19.

On Fox-UP, coverage of the funeral will begin at 5:30 a.m. until around 8:30 a.m.

