Scattered rain to impact U.P. throughout weekend

Scattered rain is forecasted to impact this upcoming weekend with rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Along with the rain temperatures are on the rise into the high 70s for some places today and this weekend. Humid air settles in for the weekend where some isolated areas could experience low 80s. This leads to some places experiencing more isolated thunderstorms throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated t-storms; windy with gusts up to 25 mph

>Highs: High 60s to High 70s

Saturday: More rounds of rain mostly throughout the afternoon and evening; breezy

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Monday: Diminishing rain chances with mostly cloudy skies; warm air lingers

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers possible and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rising chances of rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

