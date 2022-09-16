Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday.

The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.

“You can never say thank you enough,” said Cari Detmers, Salvation Army U.P. Region director of development. “You really can’t. It’s a small token of our appreciation [compared] to the magnitude of the work that they do. But, we just wanted to say, ‘we love you, we thank you and we can’t do this without you.’”

The Salvation Army is currently looking for more volunteers for the Christmas season. To apply, click here.

