Rain, storms splash the final weekend of summer

A southwesterly jet stream steers rounds of rain-making systems from the Great Plains to Upper Michigan and much of the Great Lakes Region Thursday night through next Monday. Total rainfall amounts by weekend’s end can exceed 2.0″, especially in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P. -- drive with caution due to water ponding in low-lying areas and localized flooding.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Rain chances diminish later Monday through Tuesday before a stormy end to Summer 2022 in the Upper Peninsula Wednesday.

Fall 2022 in the U.P. is expected to begin on the cool side, driven by a north wind and refreshing rain showers.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rain possible; patchy fog; southeast through south through southwest winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and patchy fog early then increasing to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; gusty south through southwest winds over 20 mph; humid

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. patchy fog and scattered showers and thunderstorms; showers and storms diminish west late; southwest through west winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then diminishing and becoming mostly sunny into the day; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few showers; gusty southeast winds over 20 mph; warm

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Wednesday, Last Day of Summer: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms; gusty southwest winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Thursday - Fall Begins 9:03/8:03 p.m. CT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with north breezes

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

