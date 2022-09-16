Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday.

The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance

“We’ve even had people come in and just donate today without getting a tattoo which is really awesome - it’s been a great turnout,” Owner Justin Gahn said.

A semicolon tattoo is used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going. It is a symbol of the struggle people face when dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“I have so many people come in on a regular basis asking for this tattoo. this tattoo gives people strength and it signifies the things they’ve been through with friends and family members and themselves,” said Gahn

One participant, Alexandra Ellis, has been a therapist in the area for four years. She decided to get a tattoo not only to represent her own struggles but that of her clients as well.

“I think there’s a lot of stigma with mental health and it’s important to fight that stigma and I think this is a great conversation piece,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she was excited to see many people attend the benefit.

“It’s really heartwarming and it makes me happy because as a therapist I think talking about mental health is so important and seeing others not afraid to step up and speak their truths is a really beautiful thing,” Ellis said.

