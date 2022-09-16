Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”

Marquette Fringe invites the community to, “don your cloaks, feathers, and wild adornments as we ride the potent magic of the Phantasm, illuminating the night with dance and song; sharing food and stories; and honoring all things mystical and wondrous.”

There will be food, drinks, live music, art vendors, and theatrical performances. Marquette Fringe said funds raised from Fall Phantasm will help support their mission to provide a platform to create and experience art.

The event is free to attend, with optional donation-based tickets available in advance. For more information, visit Marquette Fringe’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
UPDATE: Victim identified in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood
Cleanup at the Menominee, Mich., high school building is taking longer than expected, district...
“Domino effect” after storm damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school

Latest News

Scattered rain and thunderstorms through the weekend can total over 2″ rainfall for areas in...
Rain, storms splash the final weekend of summer
Brookridge Heights ended National Assisted Living Week with a Happy Hour Party Friday.
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
Salvation Army of Marquette County Volunteer Appreciation Lunch
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
New Age Tattoo studio
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention