Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”

Marquette Fringe invites the community to, “don your cloaks, feathers, and wild adornments as we ride the potent magic of the Phantasm, illuminating the night with dance and song; sharing food and stories; and honoring all things mystical and wondrous.”

There will be food, drinks, live music, art vendors, and theatrical performances. Marquette Fringe said funds raised from Fall Phantasm will help support their mission to provide a platform to create and experience art.

The event is free to attend, with optional donation-based tickets available in advance. For more information, visit Marquette Fringe’s website here.

