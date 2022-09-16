Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prior to the pandemic, the policy at the Marquette Women’s Center allowed survivors to stay in their temporary shelters for 30 days.

Program director Hannah Holma said those stays are stretching to months-long, and a primary cause is unavailable housing.

Holma said the center has made numerous adjustments to accommodate the growing number of people who need their help, like extending the temporary shelter stay to a 90-day period.

“We also have the ability to use rollaway beds in places like the children’s room so we can utilize that as a bedroom but that’s really not comfortable for someone to be on a rollaway bed in a space for children,” Holma said.

The center is also working with agencies like Community Action Alger-Marquette to provide survivors with hotel vouchers. Holma said she would like to see more affordable housing in the area.

“The prices of rent locally have increased dramatically. You could get a two-bedroom apartment for $800 a month and now it’s $1300 to $1400 a month. And people who experienced domestic or sexual violence often experience financial difficulties as well,” Holma said.

Kim Craine-Frost works as a case manager in the Superior Futures for Youth Program at Lutheran Social Services which helps find housing for homeless and at-risk youth. She said they face a unique challenge.

“We don’t have a youth shelter in our community and the local homeless shelter cannot take people under 18. They’re often at capacity, so it’s really difficult to work with the youth when we don’t have any shelter option to offer them,” said Craine-Frost.

Craine-Frost said she would also like to see more affordable housing, as well as a developed shelter for youth.

“There’s virtually no housing right now, it’s really difficult to find affordable housing and landlords that will work with this program [Superior Futures for Youth] or any housing programs because of the housing shortage,” Craine-Frost said.

This Sunday the Women’s Center, Room at the Inn, and Lutheran Social Services will be holding a public forum at the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette at 7 pm to address the crisis.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.