Marquette area groups invite gardeners to 4th Annual Community Crop Swap

Calling all gardeners
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All local gardeners are invited to Marquette’s 4th Annual Community Crop Swap to be held at the Lakeshore Depot parking lot, 560 Fern Place, (across from McCarty Cove) on Saturday, Oct. 1st. Check-in is at 10 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Transition Marquette, MQT Growth and the Queen City Seed Library.

This year’s Community Crop Swap will highlight the need for people to get the most from their gardening efforts and ensure nothing is wasted.

The Crop Swap allows for home gardeners who have a surplus of garden produce to “swap” with gardeners who have other types of garden surplus. Swapping allows gardeners to ‘smooth out’ or ‘fill in’ gaps in their own garden output. For example, if one gardener has an overabundance of cucumbers — but no summer squash, a “swap” can be made with someone who brings their overabundance of summer squash.

The remaining produce at the end of the event will be donated to the Warming Center of Marquette.

For more information, contact Michael Riesterer at transitionmarquette@gmail.com or call (906) 360-6839.

