Make healthier versions of your favorite football-watching snacks
How to make veggie wings and fries, 7 layer dip, and cowboy caviar on Upper Michigan Today episode 120
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you don’t need to leave the state to get your Kwik Trip fix and gain a new furry friend, don’t lose anything in your wallet.
Plus... football season is back and we know you want to snack.
Health and wellness coach Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make air-fried cauliflower wings and zucchini fries.
If you don’t have an air fryer, you can bake the veggies at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
How to make a healthier version of the 7-layer dip you already know and love. (pst, there’s yogurt in there!)
Finally, how to make cowboy caviar.
Giotto previously shared her healthy dessert recipes on the TV6 Morning News.
