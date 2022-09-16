Make healthier versions of your favorite football-watching snacks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you don’t need to leave the state to get your Kwik Trip fix and gain a new furry friend, don’t lose anything in your wallet.

Michigan's first Kwik Trip, no-fee pet adoptions, virtual fitting rooms, and millennial-style vacations.

Plus... football season is back and we know you want to snack.

Health and wellness coach Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make air-fried cauliflower wings and zucchini fries.

Jaylyn Giotto shows you how to make cauliflower wings and zucchini fries in the air fryer at home.

If you don’t have an air fryer, you can bake the veggies at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

How to make a healthier version of the 7-layer dip you already know and love. (pst, there’s yogurt in there!)

How to make 7-layer taco dip healthier.

Finally, how to make cowboy caviar.

How to make Cowboy caviar.

Giotto previously shared her healthy dessert recipes on the TV6 Morning News.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.