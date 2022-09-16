Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW veterans from WWII. Employees then joined forces on the front lawn to spell out POW/MIA in honor of all American prisoners of war, those who are still missing, and their families.

Residents in the CLC were also able to enjoy a special donor-sponsored lunch in recognition of the event.

