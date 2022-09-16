Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more.

The sponsor and theme this year for the corn maze is First Bank, it’s all about people. The owners of the Hayes Corn Maze say it’s a great place to make memories with friends and family.

“It’s just good to be with the families and enjoy the fall harvest, the weather has been great, we’ve been blessed, our corn is so tall and our pumpkins are plentiful and they’re really big so we’ve really had a great harvest season so far,” said Lenore Hayes, Hayes Corn Maze co-founder.

The Hayes Corn Maze is open Saturdays from 10:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Admission is $11 per person.

