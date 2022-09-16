Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College hosted a Nashville Writer’s Round. It’s an interactive songwriting experience with three singer/songwriters who now live in Nashville.

“I feel like people will walk away from this experience with a different appreciation for the music industry,” said Karlee Metzger, a singer/songwriter.

Metzger is originally from Gladstone. Now she lives in Nashville writing and performing her own songs.

“It’s so normal to doubt yourself along the way, but if you are persistent and just continue to trust your gut,” said Metzger. “Like I said, do what’s authentic to you. You’ll ultimately get to where you are meant to be. That’s advice I wish I had when I was younger.”

She performed alongside two of her friends.

“My favorite thing about songwriting is giving either myself or someone else in the room an opportunity to tell their story,” said Maddie Lenhart, a songwriter from Virginia.

“My parents say I’ve been singing since I could talk, which is the truth. I’ve been songwriting ever since I picked up a guitar ever since I was 13 or 14 years old,” said Margaret Haynie, a singer/songwriter from South Carolina.

Each of the ladies shared songs they were working on and encouraged audience participation.

Bay College is hosting several shows this semester in the Besse Theater.

“Our mission here at Bay College is student success, community success and creating a culture of success,” said Scott Breault, the campus events technician at Bay College. “We feel very strongly one of the ways we can do that is through the performing arts.”

For a list of all shows at the Besse Theater this semester, click here.

“We do offer K-Bay pricing which means kindergarten through Bay College students and employees. Those are always half discounted,” said Jessica Beaver, communication and events coordinator at Bay College.

Tickets are on sale for all shows. Click here to buy yours.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.