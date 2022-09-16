Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.

Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”

“As a business owner, for me, it is just about putting everybody in one spot,” said Dave Fraser, Grow Maxx & Iron Mountain RC owner. “It makes us better as a company when all of us are in one spot.”

The facility now offers both retail and entertainment offerings. It is located on three acres of land in the Iron Mountain Industrial Park. Fraser said this gives him more space for events and no noise ordinances.

“We can party until 2 a.m., which we plan on doing Saturday into Sunday morning,” Fraser said.

Saturday’s grand opening is a culmination of nearly a year’s worth of work and an investment of $600,000.

“We have spent two months transforming this place,” Fraser said. “The floors are all polished, it has been a huge transformation. We put on new paint, new walls.”

The building is 12,000 square feet and the property is fenced-in. Fraser said this will help keep events secure.

“If we have an event or something where you pay to get in, once you are inside the grounds you are contained,” Fraser said. “So if you have kids, or we have a pet-friendly event, no kids or dogs will be able to get out of the fence.”

The grand opening for The Maxx is Saturday. Four musical performances and a hot dog eating contest are on the schedule.

“Your grand opening is only one time if you really want to do it,” Fraser said. “At 3 p.m. CT we have the biggest hot dog eating contest in the U.P. We are hoping to make that an annual event. Right after that, we will have a kids Cedar Crest ice cream eating contest with little cups and pints for the bigger kids.”

Fraser said he is excited about Saturday’s event and hopes to put on a similar community program annually.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.