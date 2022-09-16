City of Hancock submits proposal to purchase Houghton County Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock is offering to purchase the Houghton County Arena in a $1 proposal to the Houghton County Board of Commissioners.

The proposal was submitted to the Board earlier this week.

“The City of Hancock finally put together a proposal which was presented to the Board this week, and that we will consider probably at the October meeting,” said Houghton County Commissioner Glenn Anderson. “And they have offered to take the arena and continue using it for the recreational purposes that it was built for.”

According to Anderson, the discussion for the city to purchase the arena has been active for some time.

“There’s been interest at the county-level, the county-commissioner level, for several years,” continued Anderson. “This is not a new concept. It has taken several years to come around to embracing whether they would like to acquire it or not.”

Arena operations have been managed by the non-profit Portage Lake Multi-Education Services, which is looking to exit from the arena in 2023.

Operations of the arena would then fall to either Houghton County or the City of Hancock depending on the ownership at that time.

The City would work under a capital plan to make various improvements to the arena over 10 years.

“They gave us a 10-year capital plan that needs to be done,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “Like it will need a new Zamboni, and there’s a need for an elevator to get to the Wiitanen Room to make it accessible to everybody. Otherwise, it just needs new siding and it will need exterior windows.”

According to Babcock, it seems appropriate that the City of Hancock should have ownership over the arena.

“You have the Dee Stadium in Houghton that is run by the City,” continued Babcock. “And in Calumet, you have the Calumet Colosseum that is run by the Township. So in some ways, it seems fitting that the City of Hancock would run the Houghton County Arena.”

The proposal will be considered by the board on Oct. 11.

