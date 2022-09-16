Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week.

On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to end the week. There was food, live music and drinks.

Organizers say the event was fun for everyone involved.

“It’s really a unique opportunity for us to celebrate not only the residents who live here,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “But, also the staff who give their hearts and souls each and every day for the betterment of our residents.”

Brookridge Heights also celebrated its staff with a raffle Friday. A lucky staff member won a Yeti cooler full of goodies.

