Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Brookridge Heights ended National Assisted Living Week with a Happy Hour Party Friday.
Brookridge Heights ended National Assisted Living Week with a Happy Hour Party Friday.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week.

On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to end the week. There was food, live music and drinks.

Organizers say the event was fun for everyone involved.

“It’s really a unique opportunity for us to celebrate not only the residents who live here,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “But, also the staff who give their hearts and souls each and every day for the betterment of our residents.”

Brookridge Heights also celebrated its staff with a raffle Friday. A lucky staff member won a Yeti cooler full of goodies.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
UPDATE: Victim identified in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood
Cleanup at the Menominee, Mich., high school building is taking longer than expected, district...
“Domino effect” after storm damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school

Latest News

Scattered rain and thunderstorms through the weekend can total over 2″ rainfall for areas in...
Rain, storms splash the final weekend of summer
Salvation Army of Marquette County Volunteer Appreciation Lunch
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm
New Age Tattoo studio
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention