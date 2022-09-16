Brigadoon Cottage restored after being severely damaged in fire

Photo Courtesy: Jack Barnwell
Photo Courtesy: Jack Barnwell(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brigadoon cottage on Mackinac Island has been fully restored after it was severely damaged in a fire in May 2021. There were over $1 Million dollars in damages.

Many contractors worked to rebuild the structure.

Jack Barnwell of Jack Barnwell Design Landscape Agriculture shared photos and videos of the restoration.

The cottage is owned by the Stingel Family who purchased it in 1989.

The fire on May 30, 2021, started from a failure in the chimney from a fire that was lit in the first floor fireplace.

In a Facebook post, the Stingel family thanked the Mackinac Island Fire Department, the contractors and the community for their continued support.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
UPDATE: Victim identified in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for pretrial conference
People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood

Latest News

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Day
Scattered rain and thunderstorms through the weekend can total over 2″ rainfall for areas in...
Rain, storms splash the final weekend of summer
Brookridge Heights ended National Assisted Living Week with a Happy Hour Party Friday.
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
Salvation Army of Marquette County Volunteer Appreciation Lunch
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch