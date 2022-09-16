Brigadoon Cottage restored after being severely damaged in fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brigadoon cottage on Mackinac Island has been fully restored after it was severely damaged in a fire in May 2021. There were over $1 Million dollars in damages.

Many contractors worked to rebuild the structure.

Jack Barnwell of Jack Barnwell Design Landscape Agriculture shared photos and videos of the restoration.

The cottage is owned by the Stingel Family who purchased it in 1989.

The fire on May 30, 2021, started from a failure in the chimney from a fire that was lit in the first floor fireplace.

In a Facebook post, the Stingel family thanked the Mackinac Island Fire Department, the contractors and the community for their continued support.

