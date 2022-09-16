Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack

Logo of Breakwater Federal Credit Union
Logo of Breakwater Federal Credit Union(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack.

In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their information system.

Approximately 500 debit cards were compromised and of those cards, 147 saw fraudulent transactions go through. The total amount of the fraudulent transactions is estimated to be around $43,139.

BFCU said that all members with known losses have received their funds back and there will be no loss to members or the credit union.

Cardholders who had a compromised card received a new card with a new number.

BFCU’s debit card processor confirmed that the attack was a BIN attack where attackers use automated software to guess card numbers. BFCU’s core system was not compromised, and say that their members’ information remains secure.

It is highly unlikely that the criminals responsible for this event will be found or prosecuted due to the high volume of this type of activity and limited resources to investigate.

BFCU says that they will continue to monitor and quickly mitigate any payment system weakness that becomes known, continue to proactively place fraud-stopping rules for our cards to stop any suspected fraudulent purchases, and enhance the method used to issue card numbers.

The press release states, “Unfortunately, fraudulent attacks of different kinds can happen to anyone at any time. BFCU strongly urge not only its members but everyone in the community to only provide your card information to reputable merchants and to periodically check your transaction history. While technology is ever-evolving, so are criminal techniques, so all should remain alert and educated to minimize your chance of falling victim to fraudulent transactions.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Grocery
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
Mugshot of Royce Hagemeister
Marquette man arrested for child sexual exploitation
UPDATE: Victim identified in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash
People coming out to visit the first Kwik Trip in Michigan
First Kwik Trip in UP opens in Ironwood
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Governor Whitmer proclaims September 16 POW/MIA Recognition Day
The City of Hancock submitted a $1 proposal earlier this week to the Houghton County Board of...
City of Hancock submits proposal to purchase Houghton County Arena
Balanced nutrition concept for clean eating flexitarian meditteranean diet. Assortment of...
Marquette area groups invite gardeners to 4th Annual Community Crop Swap
Rainfall totals through the final weekend of summer can exceed 2" in some areas.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/15/2022