Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack.

In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their information system.

Approximately 500 debit cards were compromised and of those cards, 147 saw fraudulent transactions go through. The total amount of the fraudulent transactions is estimated to be around $43,139.

BFCU said that all members with known losses have received their funds back and there will be no loss to members or the credit union.

Cardholders who had a compromised card received a new card with a new number.

BFCU’s debit card processor confirmed that the attack was a BIN attack where attackers use automated software to guess card numbers. BFCU’s core system was not compromised, and say that their members’ information remains secure.

It is highly unlikely that the criminals responsible for this event will be found or prosecuted due to the high volume of this type of activity and limited resources to investigate.

BFCU says that they will continue to monitor and quickly mitigate any payment system weakness that becomes known, continue to proactively place fraud-stopping rules for our cards to stop any suspected fraudulent purchases, and enhance the method used to issue card numbers.

The press release states, “Unfortunately, fraudulent attacks of different kinds can happen to anyone at any time. BFCU strongly urge not only its members but everyone in the community to only provide your card information to reputable merchants and to periodically check your transaction history. While technology is ever-evolving, so are criminal techniques, so all should remain alert and educated to minimize your chance of falling victim to fraudulent transactions.”

