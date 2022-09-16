906 Adventure team to host Marji Gesick race Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the 906 adventure team is hosting their eighth annual Marji Gesick race, featuring a 100-mile, 50-mile, mini Marji race and the do-Athlon. Contestants can either run or bike the courses.

Marji Gesick race director Todd Poquette said the race highlights the trail systems while challenging its racers.

“There are three systems that we use the Harlow lake trail system, NTN trails, and Ramba,” said Poquette. “There wasn’t a 100-mile race in the U.P. So Danny and I got together and said we need to make one. Not only do we need to make one, but we also need to make it hard as hell.”

Poquette said preparation for the annual event technically never ends; as soon as this event ends Sunday, they will be getting ready for next year’s event. He also says he’s very thankful for his volunteers.

“Without them, we couldn’t do this,” Poquette said. “We’ve got a group called the Suffer Crew which is the shirt that I’m wearing, and this group of volunteers will work on this event from tomorrow night through Sunday morning. Sleep is something that they won’t see again till Monday.”

There are 1,300 racers competing this year between the bikers and the runners. This event has volunteers from all different parts of the world. One of the usuals named David Kate is from Germany.

“I just enjoy it, gives me a spectacular way to unplug from the daily life like work,” said Kate “And come out in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and get this thing facilitated and ready to go and be part of that success.”

Up next, registration for the 2023 Marji Gesick event will begin in October. For more information please visit Marji Gesick.com.

